Deputies release photo of truck believed involved in Scout troop trailer theft

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for a trailer stolen from a Scout troop.
Deputies released a surveillance image showing what they call the suspect vehicle, a silver Ford Ranger extended cab truck estimated to be a 2003 to 2012 model. The truck is outfitted with a chrome toolbox in the bed.
Deputies believe someone stole the trailer sometime Saturday. The trailer belongs to Boy Scout Troop 742 in North Charleston, one of the area’s first all-girl Boy Scout troops.
The trailer is a 6x10 gray single axel enclosed utility trailer with black trim.
Deputies say the trailer has stickers on the back and front with red, white and blue lettering spelling out “Load Runner.”
If you have seen the trailer attached to the vehicle pictured, please call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.