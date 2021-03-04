DHEC releases list of independent S.C. pharmacies set to receive J&J vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF/WCSC) - Over 100 independent pharmacies in South Carolina will soon receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday how it was going to distribute the new vaccine across the state.
South Carolina will receive 41,000 doses of the vaccine next week. It’s not clear right now if that’s how much the state will get every week.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said DHEC is activating independent pharmacies that will receive the J&J vaccine because they are more likely to serve rural counties. The J&J vaccine also doesn’t have strict storage and handling requirements like Pfizer and Moderna, so it will be easier for smaller pharmacies to handle the vaccine.
DHEC provided a list of 125 independent pharmacies statewide. It’s important to note that while the J&J vaccines will be sent to South Carolina next week, some pharmacies may not be accepting appointments just yet. Some of the pharmacies have started waiting lists for those interested in receiving the vaccine.
Here is a partial list of pharmacies in the Lowcountry that will receive a supply of the vaccine.
Note this list is being updated. Check back for additional listings or scroll to the bottom of the page to see the full statewide list from DHEC.
- Beaufort Pharmacy & Compounding LLC: 968 Ribaut Rd #1, Beaufort, SC; 843-379-3278; LINK
- Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy: 570 Long Point Rd #170, Mount Pleasant; 843-352-7662; LINK
- Delta Pharmacy: 320 E Bay St., Charleston; 843-937-0960; LINK
- Delta Pharmacy Daniel Island: 162 Seven Farms Drive #125, Charleston; 843-471-2870; LINK
- Delta Pharmacy Hollywood: 6251 SC-162, Hollywood, SC; 843-564-5720; LINK
- Delta Pharmacy Isle of Palms: 1400 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, SC; 943-885-8008; LINK
- Delta Pharmacy Moncks Corner: 402 E Main St, Moncks Corner, SC; 843-761-5255; LINK
- Dottie’s Pharmacy: 325 Folly Rd Suite 101, Charleston, SC; 843-501-9500; LINK
- Focus: Meds Pharmacy & Wellness: 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd Suite 134, Charleston, SC; 843-818-4638; LINK
- Herold’s Pharmacy West Ashley: 2057 Charlie Hall Blvd Suite C, Charleston, SC; 843-637-3037; LINK
- Holy City Pharmacy LLC: 354 Folly Rd Bldg 1, Charleston, SC; 843-762-8155; LINK
- The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy: 1315 N Jefferies Blvd, Walterboro, SC; 843-549-9565
- CareSC Pharmacy LLC: 718 N. Fraser Street, Georgetown; 843-545-9292; LINK
- Palmetto Infusion Services: Locations in Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island and Florence; LINK
- Pawleys Island Pharmacy LLC: 9710 Ocean Highway 17, Pawleys Island; 843-235-4666; LINK
- Pawleys Island Pharmacy of Litchfield: 115 Willbrook Boulevard, Unit A, Pawleys Island; 843-314-0498
- Grove Park Pharmacy: 1324 Grove Park Dr Orangeburg, SC 29115; 803-536-0007; LINK
- Williamsburg Pharmacy: 411 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Kingstree; 843-355-3300; LINK
Copyright 2021 WMBF/WCSC. All rights reserved.