Dorchester County sees rising need for affordable housing

“In the rural areas we see a lot of the different counties have their own Habitat for Humanity groups that will work with that. One of the things we try to look at is whether there are zoning regulations or anything that are leading to higher land cost or higher development cost that make the housing less affordable,” Basha said. “We look at whether or not there are better ways to provide access for persons who meet certain income criteria to get help assistance with housing. A lot of these were in the comprehensive plan for the county as well.”