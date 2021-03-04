Downtown Summerville property, site of proposed boutique hotel, up for sale

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville listed a notable area of land for sale in downtown Summerville.
The real estate listing shows 1.95-acres of land for sale at 208 S. Cedar Street, 213 W 2nd S. Street, and 210 W. Richardson Avenue.
This is the same area where a boutique hotel was approved by the town’s Board of Architectural Review in 2015.
However, plans came to a standstill when some members of the community expressed concerns about not being included in the project discussion. A group of residents filed a lawsuit against the town of Summerville over it. That case is still pending.
About a year ago, Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring reached out to the Greater Summerville/Dorchester Chamber of Commerce about reconsidering the idea of a hotel in town.
The Chamber of Commerce held public listening sessions and an online survey to gauge interest on this idea.
According to data collected from those sessions, 78% of those who attended the sessions or completed an online survey said they were in favor of a “boutique hotel or inn in the historic area of Summerville.”
The community also weighed in on pros and cons of a hotel downtown.
“The Chamber has not taken a position nor have we made any recommendations as to the location, but we are in full support of a boutique hotel in downtown Summerville in a location where it will best serve our community,” Greater Summerville/Dorchester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rita Berry said in a statement.
Summerville town spokesperson Mary Edwards says they are now taking offers for the listed property.
However, she’s says it’s not necessarily going to become a hotel. The listing shows that houses, businesses, and restaurants are all permitted uses here.
Edwards says whoever buys the property would still have to go through the entire process of council, board, and different commission approval before any work would begin.
The listed sale price is $1.5 million dollars.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.