Joseph Floyd Manor partners with MUSC to get vaccines

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joseph Floyd Manor contains around 150 units and it’s almost completely full. The low-income housing facility is primarily home to elderly and disabled tenants. The close living conditions, the age of the tenants and nature of their medical conditions makes the building particularly concerning if a COVID-19 outbreak were to happen.
“We want to keep our tenants safe as far as trying to protect them from this horrific pandemic,” Sandino Moses said.
Moses is the chair of the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board tasked with oversight of Joseph Floyd Manor and Brighton Place – another affordable housing complex in Charleston. He says board member Rev. Catheryn Davis was a driving force in getting vaccines to tenants.
“It helps a whole lot to have board members from different sectors of the community . . . My board members have a lot of connections,” Moses said. “How this process started was Rev. Catheryn Davis reached out to one of her connections . . . and they worked really, really hard to put this effort together.”
That connection was with a doctor at the Medical University of South Carolina. MUSC sent people to help register tenants for vaccines in the first week of February. The next week the first shots were going into arms. James Mack is one of those tenants who opted for vaccination.
“It was important for me to do it and I think it is important for everybody else to take it,” Mack said. “They came in at like 7:30 and started around 8:00 and I got mine by 9:30. It went fine by me.”
Mack was not the only one. Sandino says 34% of tenants at Joseph Floyd Manor and 50% of the residents at Brighton Place all chose to get a shot. MUSC came back to the building on Tuesday for the second round.
“It’s a blessing,” Mack said. “I didn’t have to go anywhere. They came here for the first dose and then came back for the second dose.”
The independent arrangement between the CCHRA board and MUSC was necessary. Joseph Floyd Manor is not a long-term care facility and therefore did not qualify for the vaccination program through CVS and Walgreens. Without the partnership, it would have been up to each individual to figure out how to register for an appointment. Figuring out how to get an appointment can be difficult in its own right, never mind the fact that many tenants do not have access to transportation because of money or disability.
“We wanted to bring it to them,” Moses said. “We recognized how important it was to administer theses vaccinations to our residents made up of elderly, disabled, people that really need help.”
Sandino says he is not aware of any COVID outbreaks at Joseph Floyd Manor, however there is no public data available on COVID-19 cases at the facility. Moses says they are planning additional clinics in the future.
