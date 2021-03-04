Joseph Floyd Manor partners with MUSC to get vaccines

The independent arrangement between the CCHRA board and MUSC was necessary. Joseph Floyd Manor is not a long-term care facility and therefore did not qualify for the vaccination program through CVS and Walgreens. Without the partnership, it would have been up to each individual to figure out how to register for an appointment. Figuring out how to get an appointment can be difficult in its own right, never mind the fact that many tenants do not have access to transportation because of money or disability.