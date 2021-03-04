Judge sets bond for woman charged in January shooting at Tanger Outlet

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has set bond for a 19-year-old facing three charges in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of Tanger Outlet.
North Charleston Police arrested India Nicole Summersett Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Jail records state the total bond was set at $225,000.
Summersett is accused in the Jan. 8 incident. Police responded to the parking lot of the mall, located at 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., at approximately noon and found a female victim in her vehicle. The victim told police she had just been shot.
North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said the woman had a gunshot wound to the upper torso. EMS took her to an area hospital for treatment of her injury.
Bond has been posted, according to the Al Cannon Detention Center.
