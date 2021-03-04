N. Charleston lottery winner has 2 weeks to claim $200K prize

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - If you purchased a Powerball ticket in North Charleston back in September, it’s time to look back through your old tickets!
One of them might be worth $200,000.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Spinx station on Ashley Phosphate Road for the Sept. 19 drawing.
The ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number, lottery officials say.
The winning numbers for the drawing were 11, 14, 23, 47, and 57 and the Powerball was 14.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
In this case, the prize must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m. on March 18. If the winner chooses to mail in the claim, the envelope must be postmarked by March 18.
If they don’t, the money is deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in the state.
