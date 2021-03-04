N. Charleston Mayor: Idleness from pandemic partly to blame for recent violence

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In recent weeks, there have been several high-profile crimes, including the shooting death of a 74-year-old woman in her car, and a shooting at Northwoods Mall that left three people hurt. The mayor of North Charleston says he partly blames isolation associated with the pandemic for a recent spike in gun violence.
Mary Hayre was shot and killed while in her car at the Pine Crest Apartments last weekend. Zaswan Rosendary was charged with murder.
Three people were injured by gunfire at the Northwoods Mall on Feb. 14. The North Charleston Police Department released pictures of several persons of interest in the case.
“We’re not at full capacity of people going to work,” Mayor Keith Summey said. “There’s a lot of places that haven’t fully opened yet, so there’s a lot of idle time, and we’ve got people that should be in school that currently some of them aren’t.”
In the first two months of 2021, there were five murders in North Charleston. During the same time frame the year prior, there were two murders.
In the first two months of 2021, there were 44 instances of aggravated assault with a firearm, resulting in 19 people being shot. During the same time frame the year prior, there were 33 instances of aggravated assault with a firearm, resulting in 11 people being shot.
Mayor Summey said many of the guns used in crimes are stolen from cars. He advises gun-owners to not only lock their cars, but also remove guns from inside.
“We’re doing our patrols; we’re trying to get as many guns as we can off the street,” he says. “We can’t stop people in their cars for no reason. And we’re working within the neighborhoods with crime watch,” he said.
