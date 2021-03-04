Police: Chase leads to crash near North Charleston school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a vehicle they were pursuing after responding to a shots fired call crashed near an elementary school.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Marseilles Drive at approximately 10:56 a.m., Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.
The officers who arrived on the scene spotted a blue vehicle fleeing the area and attempted to stop it. Deckard said the vehicle did not stop and led officers on a short pursuit.
He said the vehicle was involved in a collision at Dorchester Road and Bream Road, and the driver then ran away on foot.
Police arrested the driver a short time later after a chase on foot.
Deckard said the scene is still active and the investigation is continuing.
The crash happened near Goodwin Elementary School. It was not immediately clear whether the school went on lockdown because of the chase.
Police have not yet released the name of the person arrested.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.