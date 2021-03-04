SC reports 819 new COVID-19 cases, 38 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest test results for COVID-19 revealed 819 new confirmed cases.
DHEC also reported 374 new probable cases; 38 confirmed and seven probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 447,085 confirmed cases, 74,478 probable cases, 7,660 confirmed deaths and 1,000 probable deaths.
Thursday’s report tallied the results of 21,020 individual test results with a positive rate of 5.5%.
To date, the state has performed 6,045,915 COVID-19 tests.
