School districts’ vaccination plans for teachers could be delayed

“It felt like a lot for teachers…we were a political football. It was our fault that we weren’t in school. It was our fault that people couldn’t get back to work because teachers didn’t want to work or they were scared to work. And it could not have been further from the truth,” DD2 teacher Blake Bredemeier said. “When we add this extra layer of protection…I really 100 percent believe we are doing the best thing we possibly can to get through this.”