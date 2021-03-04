SPECIAL DELIVERY: N.C. police officers help deliver baby boy

MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) – It was a day two North Carolina police officers are sure to remember.
In the early-morning hours of Feb. 23, officers with the Maxton Police Department were called to an Exxon gas station for a medical issue.
While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, Ofc. Patrick Hunt determined the woman was in labor, according to information from the department.
Hunt, with the assistance of fellow officer Christopher Parsons, successfully delivered a healthy baby boy, officials with the department said.
“Both of us were nervous, we’re faced with different situations every day but that was something new to us but our training kicked in, and we were just happy to help,” said Hunt.
It’s a day Hunt won’t soon forget.
“After the whole process was done it was really a blessing, it was just really a blessing, getting to help someone and helping a life come into the world it was really a blessing,” he said.
Hunt said he’s kept in contact with the child’s grandfather, and the baby and mom are both doing fine.
“Every day the officers of Maxton are responding to the known and making a difference in the community they serve. Their actions on February 23rd demonstrate the core values of the Maxton Police Department,” said Chief Na’Shayla Nelson.
