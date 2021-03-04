Sunny stretch of weather ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is moving into the Southeast and will provide plenty of sunshine today. Highs will warm to near 70 degrees. A weak cold front will pass through the area tonight without any rain or clouds. This will start to cool us down beginning tomorrow. Highs on Friday will be in the low 60s. High clouds will start to increase Friday with a mostly cloudy start to our week. A disturbance will pass to our south to start out the weekend bringing a round of clouds Saturday morning. The clouds will give way to sunshine by Saturday afternoon with sunny skies continuing into Sunday. Highs this weekend will be cooler in the upper 50s Saturday, near 60 degrees on Sunday. Dry weather is expected for the next 7 days with a warming trend heading into next week.