US Capitol Police increase security over March 4 conspiracy theory-related threats

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - Capitol Hill is under heightened security Thursday because of ongoing threats from domestic extremists nearly two months after the deadly Jan. 6 riot.
A bulletin warns of more “violence with little or no warning.” The threat is being driven by a QAnon conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump “will be inaugurated” on Thursday.
“We do realize that the possibility of a similar incident occurring in the current environment is a very clear and present danger,” Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said.
Until 1933, the nation’s Inauguration Day was held on March 4. It is for that reason that some extremist groups believe a conspiracy theory that Trump will take office.
Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told CNN he thinks Trump “has a responsibility to tell them to stand down.”
Pittman said threats against lawmakers have almost doubled in one year.
“The threats are through the roof,” she said.
As a precaution, the House of Representatives moved a vote on police reform set for Thursday hours earlier to Wednesday night. House members also passed a sweeping voting rights bill Wednesday night. Both now head to the Senate.
The Senate, meanwhile, will be in to debate the COVID-19 relief bill.
