Charleston County Schools plan eLearning days to cover school staff vaccinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District alerted parents Friday morning that it will begin vaccinating teachers and school-based employees against COVID-19 starting next week.
In a message sent to parents, the district said each school with have one designated vaccination day. All school-level employees will be eligible to receive the vaccine on the designated day for their school, the district said in a separate news release.
“In order to allow the entire faculty from a school to receive the vaccine, your child’s school will likely shift to an eLearning Day for that entire day,” an email sent to parents Friday morning states.
District officials told parents they will receive a message about their children’s specific school’s eLearning date at a later time.
The email states the district is working in partnership with MUSC for the vaccination, but notes some CCSD schools will work with other partners including Fetter Healthcare and East Cooper Medical Center.
