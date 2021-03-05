Charleston County’s revised Hwy 41 plan lessens impact to Phillips Community

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County has revealed a revised plan to widen Highway 41, after receiving a lot of pushback on the original proposal.
The new proposal will still widen Highway 41 from the Wando River Bridge to the intersection of Highway 17 and 41, while minimizing the impacts to Mount Pleasant’s historic Phillips Community.
In August of 2020, officials recommended Alternative 1 from an original list of twelve proposals to widen Highway 41. The chosen alternative moved forward for public comment.
That proposal would have widened the highway to five lanes-- two lanes in both directions and added a center turn lane, right through Mount Pleasant’s historic Phillips community. A lot of people in the neighborhood expressed concerns about what the plan would do to their community.
“Four lanes would have been a death sentence for our children in the community,” Phillips resident Richard Habersham said. " They would have to cross a four lane highway just to get to their parents’ house, but this we can live with.”
On Thursday, the revised concept was presented during a Charleston County Planning and Public Works Committee.
The new plan will still widen the highway to four lanes, but it will go around the Phillips community and into Dunes West Boulevard.
The Phillips community will have three lanes - two driving lanes and a center turn lane. Officials say no homes will be impacted in any neighborhood, except for two vacant parcels of land.
" Alternative 1 that was presented last year was five lanes, it had a wider footprint, and it did have a larger impact on the property,” Charleston County Deputy Director of Public Works Richard Turner said. “It required a new right of way to be purchased, whereas this revised concept does not. This fits in the existing right of way of SC 41 through the Phillips community with the exception of the two parcels there.”
Officials say the project will still meet all the needs to reduce traffic congestion, while minimizing impacts and considering the needs of all surrounding communities.
Project leaders will give a similar presentation to Mount Pleasant town council on Tuesday. Charleston County Council will then be able to vote on whether to move forward with the plan on March 18.
Officials will update the project on their website, http://www.hwy41sc.com.
