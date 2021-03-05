Charleston leaders announce grocery, diaper giveaway for Saturday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Rep. Nancy Mace and members of the Charleston County Republican Party will be holding a press conference Friday to promote their upcoming food giveaway.
The news conference is set for 4:30 p.m. at the Jerry Zucker Middle School of Science in North Charleston which is also the site of Saturday’s food and diaper giveaway.
The North Charleston Community Resource Center and the Charleston County Republican Party say the press conference is an effort to reach out to those in need and promote the distribution event.
Saturday’s event begins at 1 p.m. and officials say they expect the giveaway to impact over 3,000 Lowcountry residents.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.