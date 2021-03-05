The Citadel prepares for first home football game of 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel will play its first home football game of the the year Saturday afternoon.
The game kicks off at 1 p.m. as The Citadel takes on Chattanooga.
The military college’s Johnson Hagood Stadium will be limited to 27% capacity and no general admission tickets were sold for the game.
Capacity, instead, is limited to season ticket holders, suite holders, club level ticket holders and family and guests of players.
The plan allows for 500 Cadets to attend and Cadets will rotate each game so more will be able to attend.
Fans will be spaced out in “pods” or sections so that no more than six people will be allowed to sit together.
The Citadel spokesman Col. John Dorrian says the school is discouraging tailgating before home games this year to cut down on social interactions. Dorrian says not hosting full capacity football games over the last year has affected the college’s revenue but he says this is a step in the right direction.
“We’re very excited to be able to offer this game to our fans. It’s really about game experience and making sure that we’re doing so safely. We can re-coop revenue later, but it’s important that we just get back and offer our cadet athletes the opportunity to compete.”
Dorrian hopes as vaccination availability increases, they can work towards having a normal football season again in the fall.
