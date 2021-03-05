Colleton County School District to hold employee vaccine clinics

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County School District says they will have four virtual learning days in order to hold vaccination clinics for staff.
Officials say they have partnered with Fetter Health Care Network to host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in order to help employees get vaccinated.
The first dose clinic will be held on March 18 at the Colleton Recreation Complex located at 280 Recreation Lane in Walterboro from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The second dose clinic is scheduled for April 15 at Colleton County High School located at 150 Cougar Nation Drive in Walterboro from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Officials say the clinics will be open to teachers, teacher assistants, substitutes, custodians, bus drivers and all other Colleton County School District employees that have direct contact with students.
The school district says there will be no out-of-pocket costs to receive the vaccine, but says proof of insurance will be needed to cover administration fees.
March 18, March 19, April 15 and April 16 will be all-virtual learning days for teachers and students.
Officials say they will be releasing registration information as soon as possible.
