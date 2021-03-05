Cooling down for the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front has pushed south of our area and that means cooler air has arrived, and will stick around through the weekend. A storm system will move across Florida this weekend bringing a round of clouds tonight and early Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, the clouds will move out and sunshine will take over for the rest of the weekend. Highs will be cooler in the 50s this weekend. Patchy frost will be possible, inland from the coast, Sunday and Monday mornings. A warming trend will begin next week with highs near 70 degrees by next weekend. Dry weather is expected for the next 7 days.