Dorchester County School District 4 holding job fair

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 4 is looking to fill openings through virtual recruitment fairs.
The district has approximately 20 teacher positions to fill for the next school year. That represents about 15% of their staff.
The first virual recruitment fair starts Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and continues through 11 a.m.
Click here to sign up for the job fair.
DD4 Human Resources Director Andrea Sturkey says the majority of positions are in math, science and education. Qualifications for the openings include not just certified educators, but also educators who are participating in alternative certifications programs like PACE, the Program of Alternate Certification or the Carolina Collaborative for Alternate Preparation, a non-degree program leading to full licensure for candidates.
Attendees will be interviewed by elementary, middle, high and special education support service teams.
Sturkey says the district is looking for more than just a paper qualification.
“When we ask our staff what makes Dorchester Four unique, you will often hear the phrase family,” Sturkey says. “And so we’re looking for candidates who are not just innovative, creative, and dedicated to students, but were looking for candidates who really want to be apart of a family environment.”
Two additional job fairs are also scheduled. The district will hold one on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a third on March 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
You can register before or during the event and Sturkey said everyone interviewed will receive an interview.
