FBI offers $10K reward for info on 20-year-old wanted in North Charleston robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI says it is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest in an armored truck robbery.
Agents are searching for Quantavius Deshawn Murphy, 20, who is wanted on charges of bank robbery and conspiracy to commit bank larceny, according to Special Agent Don Wood.
Agents say that on Jan. 16, Murphy was a member of a crew allegedly involved in the armed robbery of an armored Garda Truck at a Bank of America ATM on Core Road in North Charleston.
Investigators say Murphy and his associates allegedly emptied the armored truck and stole Bank of America funds.
Woods said Murphy is currently a fugitive believed to be in the Atlanta area. Investigators also believe that he is armed and has a large portion of the profits of the robbery.
Murphy and the other crew members are believed to be either members or associates of the Folk Nation gang.
A federal arrest warrant on the charges was issued in the United States District Court on Feb. 8, Wood said.
Anyone with information on Murphy’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI Columbia office at 803-552-4200, your nearest FBI office, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.