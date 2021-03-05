First doses of Janssen vaccine on the way to providers, SC confirms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed Friday morning the state received its first doses of the Janssen vaccine earlier this week.
The Janssen vaccine is also known as the Johnson & Johnson or J&J vaccine. It is manufactured by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a division of Johnson & Johnson.
DHEC said the first allocation includes roughly 41,000 doses. Those doses are now on their way to 125 providers the agency activated.
A DHEC spokesperson said Friday morning those providers should receive their doses as early as Friday or over the weekend.
