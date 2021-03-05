Gas leak along Clements Ferry Road secured, crews making final repairs

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy said it has secured a gas leak reported early Friday morning along Clements Ferry Road.
Cainhoy Fire & Rescue said the leak forced the closure of a portion of Clements Ferry Road between Reflectance Drive and Highway 41.
Dominion spokesman Paul Fischer said the leak was secured at approximately 6 a.m.
A third-party contractor doing work in the area accidentally struck and damaged one of Dominion’s natural gas lines, Fischer said.
As of just before 9 a.m., he said Dominion crews remained on the scene making final repairs.
No customers were affected by the leak, Fischer said.
Firefighters said earlier Friday morning that traffic in the area was being detoured through Reflectance and 41 until further notice.
