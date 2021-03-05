Man charged with 50+ counts of secret peeping, 9 counts of indecent liberties with minor in Alexander Co.

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is in jail under a a $1.25 million bond after being charged with more than 50 counts of secret peeping and nine counts of indecent liberties stemming from three years of videos taken in Alexander County.
Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville Police Department officers arrested 32-year-old Michael Justin Childers at his home on Thursday at 4 p .m.
This arrest stems from an ongoing investigation beginning in Dec. 2020 that initiated from Wittenburg Elementary School in Alexander County.
The continued investigation has led to numerous videos being located in Childers’ possession.
Officials say the videos that were discovered are not connected to Wittenburg Elementary School.
Instead, investigators say the videos appear to have been taken between 2016 and 2019, while Childers was an employee of Walmart in Taylorsville.
Taylorsville Police Department charged Childers with 53 counts of felony secret peeping and nine counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office charged Childers with 55 counts of felony possession of secret peeping material and two counts of felony secret peeping.
The two counts of Felony Secret Peeping that were charged by the Sheriff’s Office stemmed from a video that was taken at a home in Alexander County.
Childers is being held at the Alexander County Detention Center under a $1.25 million secured bond.
He has a first appearance date is Monday, March 8, 2021 in Alexander County District Court.
This investigation is continuing by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville Police Department.
Officials did not provide any other details.
