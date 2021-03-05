Man, 16-year-old arrested for shooting that left victim in serious condition

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives have arrested a man and a teenager accused in a shooting in Moncks Corner that left a man in serious condition.
The Moncks Corner Police Department arrested 19-year-old Isaiah Eman Wright of Charleston who is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen handgun.
Also charged was a 16-year-old boy who also faces a charge of attempted murder.
The shooting happened on Tuesday on Shannonwood Drive where officers found the 31-year-old victim seated in his vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.
Wright was locked up at the Hill Finklea Detention Center while the teenager was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Charleston.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.