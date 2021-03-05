Organizations offering college scholarships for Black students

Two Lowcountry minority organizations are offering scholarships to help Black students begin and complete their college careers. Four scholarship opportunities are available. (Source: Gray News Media)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry minority organizations are offering scholarships to help Black students begin and complete their college careers.  Four scholarship opportunities are available.

Students could earn between $250 to $2,500 in free money to help pay for college. Deadlines to apply are March 13 for some and March 26 for others.

Most of these scholarships are for students from Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties, but please read all information carefully to make sure your child is eligible to apply.

HBCU Scholarship: Deadline - March 13

This scholarship offers $2,500 for sophomore, junior and senior college students attending certain Historically Black Colleges or Universities.

HBCU Book Scholarship: Deadline - March 13

This scholarship offers $250 for sophomore college students attending certain HBCUs

Jack & Jill of America: Deadline - March 22

This scholarship provides $1,000 for high school seniors set to attend college.

Mayme B. Massey: Deadline - March 26

This scholarship provides $2,000 for female high school seniors set to attend college. There are two documents associated with this scholarship.

Instructions:

Application:

