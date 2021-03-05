Second suspect charged after homeowners find house in nightmarish condition

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have charged another person in a case where homeowners in Orangeburg County found their house in a nightmarish condition which included holes in the house and feces on the walls.
Authorities charged Rachel Adkisson of Iowa with malicious injury to personal property in excess of $10,000. Her husband, identified as 21-year-old Kristion Keller of Eutawville, had already been previously arrested in the case and faces a similar charge.
An arrest warrant for Adkisson states that she’s accused of throwing food on the floor of a Eutawville home, smashing holes in the wall, smearing what appears to be human feces in the carpet and damaging the AC system.
Investigators reported that the suspects caused $30,000 worth of damage to the home.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident started with the victims allowing the couple to stay at their home for a short time. However, investigators reported that the suspects refused to leave, and when the victims left and came back to the house they found the house had been heavily damaged.
