Tax refund money withheld after ‘glitch’ in Charleston County

“Charleston County EMS is currently working with its third party billing vendor and the Department of Revenue to identify citizens who may have been impacted by a debt set-off error. The error was caused by a computer glitch from our third party vendor,” the county said through a prepared statement. “Charleston County has directed the vendor to cease further processing of debt set-off until the issue is resolved. This glitch may have affected patients who received services prior to July 1, 2018.”