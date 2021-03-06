Appointments full for the East Cooper Medical Center vaccine clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - East Cooper Medical Center says they will still be vaccinating only people who qualify for Phase 1A this weekend.
ECMC says they are partnering with the Town of Mount Pleasant and local Rotary Clubs to host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The clinic will only be open for individuals eligible for vaccination under SC DHEC’s Phase 1A Vaccination Plan.
Vaccinations will take place on the hospital’s campus from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Members of Rotary Ready, to include the Rotary Clubs of Mount Pleasant and East Cooper Breakfast, will be volunteering at the vaccination clinic. They say they will also be assisting elder citizens from local settlement communities that do not have computer access or transportation.
This is part of the “I Got It” campaign led by the COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Task Force and Closing the Gap in Healthcare.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.