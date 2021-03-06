Attempted traffic stop leads to police chase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An attempted traffic stop on I-26 turned into a pursuit after the driver fled.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted a traffic stop in I-26 for a possible stolen vehicle.
That’s when, authorities say, the driver fled leading to deputies pursuing the subject through North Charleston and into Charleston.
The pursuit stopped near America Street.
Deputies say the occupants of the vehicle were detained and at least one of them is charged for the stolen vehicle
The Charleston County Sheriff’s office is still investigating.
North Charleston and Charleston police officers assisted with the incident.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.