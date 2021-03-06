Bishop England girls fall in 3-A state title game

AIKEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Bishop England was down by as many as 19 points in the 3rd quarter of the 3-A state title game against Keenan at USC Aiken on Friday afternoon before a furious comeback got them close to their 7th state title in 10 years.
But it wasn’t enough.
The Battling Bishops got the lead down to 3 late in the 4th quarter but couldn’t complete the miracle story as they fell 62-55.
Keenan sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley was the difference scoring 29 points.
“Hats off to Keenan, they’re a really good team.” Bishop England head coach Paul Runey said. “We just dug ourselves too much of a hole early. I thought the girls really gave a fantastic effort. We were able to cut it down to three, but stopping Fulwiley just was next to impossible tonight. She’s a difference maker.”
Lily Woods had 21 points to lead BE while Ally Dominiak had 18.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.