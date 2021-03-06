Brown leads The Citadel past Western Carolina 100-86 in SoCon Tournament

Brown leads The Citadel past Western Carolina 100-86 in SoCon Tournament
Hayden Brown had 19 points, 13 rebounds as The Citadel advanced in the SoCon Tournament with a win over Western Carolina (Source: Todd Drexler/SESPORTSMEDIA.com/SoConPhotos.com)
By Associated Press | March 6, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 12:01 AM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 19 points and 13 rebounds as The Citadel topped Western Carolina 100-86 in the first round of the Southern Conference tournament on Friday.

The Citadel (13-11) faced top-seeded UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

Stephen Clark and Tyler Moffe added 18 points apiece for the Bulldogs, while Fletcher Abee chipped in 17.

The Citadel is 3-1 this season when scoring at least 100 points. The Citadel scored 68 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Mason Faulkner scored a season-high 29 points for the Catamounts (11-16). Kameron Gibson added 15 points, and Xavier Cork had 14 points and 10 rebounds.