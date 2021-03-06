Charleston fire station shut down because of unknown odor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department has temporarily closed a station due to an unknown odor.
Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh says the station located at the corner of Wentworth Street and Meeting Street reported the unknown odor on Wednesday and has been temporarily shut down.
Eight firefighters from the station were taken to the hospital for evaluation and were released.
Members of the Haz Mat unit brought in testing equipment to determine the source of the odor on Wednesday and Friday and detected several gases but were unable to identify a specific hazard.
Officials say additional equipment will be used over the weekend to identify the odor.
The Charleston Parks Department is working with a third-party environmental vendor to perform an air quality survey.
Julazadeh says the engines and firefighters from the station were relocated to other stations on the peninsula and response times are not expected to be impacted.
