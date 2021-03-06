Charleston mask ordinance to remain in effect for restaurants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston announced Saturday that the city’s mask ordinance would remain in effect for bars and restaurants.
This comes after Friday’s announcement from Gov. Henry McMaster that lifted the statewide order that made face coverings mandatory.
City of Charleston attorney Susan Herdina says McMaster’s executive order allows the city to continue with it’s current mask ordinance.
“As Gov. McMaster’s latest order makes clear, local mask ordinances continue to apply in local jurisdictions,” city of Charleston attorney Susan Herdina said. “Therefore, the city of Charleston’s mask requirement remains in effect, including in our bars and restaurants.”
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.