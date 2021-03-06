CofC’s Jasper Selected To Both The All-CAA Second Team and CAA All-Defensive Team

RICHMOND, Va. – College of Charleston junior guard Zep Jasper (Augusta, Ga.) was selected to both the All-Colonial Athletic Association Second Team and CAA All-Defensive Team in a vote by the league’s head coaches, media relations directors and members of the media on Friday.
Jasper, who is currently on a career-best seven-game double-digit scoring streak and averaging a team-leading 14.9 points per game, earned conference postseason honors for the first time of his career.
During the regular season, he shot 43.4 percent from the field and averaged 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He ranks among the Top 15 scorers in the league (11th) and most recently poured in a career-high 38 points in the Cougars’ last outing versus Columbus State on Feb. 20.
In addition, Jasper was named CAA Player of the Week on Feb. 8 and reached double figures in scoring in 15 of the 18 games he made an appearance in.
The awards were announced in advance of the 2021 Hercules Tires CAA Men’s Basketball Championship to be held on March 6-9 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.