Cooler weekend ahead of a warm and dry week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure will pass by just to the south of the Lowcountry today. The system will be far enough south where we stay dry, but it will bring clouds to the area. Clouds in the morning will give way to some sunshine later in the afternoon. A cool day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will feature more sunshine with high pressure in control, highs in the mid to upper 50s once again. With high pressure overhead, Sunday and Monday mornings will be cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible inland from the coast. Warming up next week with high pressure still overhead, it will be dry with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 70s by Friday.