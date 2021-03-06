Cooler weekend ahead of a warm and dry week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure will pass by just to the south of the Lowcountry today. The system will be far enough south where we stay dry, but it will bring clouds to the area. Clouds in the morning will give way to some sunshine later in the afternoon. A cool day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will feature more sunshine with high pressure in control, highs in the mid to upper 50s once again. With high pressure overhead, Sunday and Monday mornings will be cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible inland from the coast. Warming up next week with high pressure still overhead, it will be dry with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 70s by Friday.
SATURDAY: Clouds will give way to some sunshine. High 58, Low 37.
SUNDAY: Sunny. High 57, Low 35.
MONDAY: Sunny, cool. High 60, Low 39.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 67, Low 45.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High 71, Low 50.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 75, Low 56.
