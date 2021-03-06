Cougars Fall to No. 23 Crimson Tide in Series Opener

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide struck for three runs in the third and kept College of Charleston off the board for nine innings as the Cougars dropped the series opener on Friday evening at Patriots Point by a score of 8-0.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: No. 23 Alabama 8, College of Charleston 0
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (2-6), Alabama (9-1)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Crimson Tide pushed across three runs in the third and added five over the course of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to account for the scoring on Friday night. Alabama starter Tyler Ras tossed six shutout innings to earn the win as Crimson Tide pitching held the Cougars to six hits on the night. Donald Hansis led the way for CofC with a 2-for-4 night.
NOTABLES
• Landon Choboy picked up his first hit of the season in his third at-bat with a single to center.
• Joseph Mershon extended his hitting streak to three games and has now reached safely in all but one game this season.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Crimson Tide will meet in game two of the weekend series tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is slated for 2:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.