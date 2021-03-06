Deputies asking for information in Johns Island dog theft

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating five dogs stolen in Johns Island.
Authorities say a black and white female pit bull mix and four puppies were stolen from Whipperwill Lane in Johns Island on Feb. 17.
The sheriff’s office says two people impersonated armed law enforcement animal control officers and took the dogs.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office described the subjects as a white female between the ages of 28 and 35, slender build, with sandy blonde hair and a white male approximately 6 feet tall, heavy build and light brown or gray hair. The were seen in a small green four door SUV.
Anyone with information on their identities or the whereabouts of the dogs is asked to contact Deputy Steven Jarvis at 843-743-7200.
