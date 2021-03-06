Deputies searching for driver after stabbing victim hit then dragged by car

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a driver after a woman was stabbed then dragged by a car in Georgetown County on Friday afternoon. It happened outside a home on Jeremiah Drive in Plantersville.
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it was initially reported as someone getting hit by a car, however deputies also learned that the victim was also stabbed.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident involved two women who live at the same address.
Deputies said after the victim suffered a knife wound, she attempted to prevent the suspect from driving away from the scene by standing in front of her vehicle.
A report states the victim was struck by the gray Nissan Altima and dragged 95 feet.
“The woman, who remained conscious and alert, was transported to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment,” GCSO officials said. “The suspect fled down Mica Drive toward Exodus Drive and then in an unknown direction.”
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.