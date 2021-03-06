Deputies: Woman charged for attempted murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a woman after she stabbed another woman and hit her with a car.
The GCSO says Tiffany Rivera, of Plantersville, has been charged with attempted murder.
Deputies say they first responded to a call from a home on Jeremiah Drive in Plantersville on Friday. When they arrived, they say they found a woman who had been wounded with a knife and struck by a car.
Deputies arrested Rivera and she is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.