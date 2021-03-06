Dorchester District 2 releases proposed school calendar for 2021-2022

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 has released a proposed calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.
District staff will present the calendar at the March 8 School Board meeting. Some of the dates proposed include Aug. 16, 2021 as the first day of school for students, Dec. 20 through Dec. 31 for winter break, and April 11 through the 15 for Spring Break.
According to district officials, the proposed calendar has been shared with school staff and parents who provided input.
In addition, DD2 collaborated with other local school districts on next year’s calendar especially in regards to major holiday schedules.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.