Food distribution hosted on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach says they will hold a free food and dental kit distribution.
The outreach center says their distribution will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at their Johns Island location at 1684 Brownswood Rd.
Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach says they are continuing to provide help to those needing emergency financial, employment and food services during these challenging times.
Organizers say Saturday’s distribution will be a contact-less, drive-thru model to keep staff and patrons safe.
A Saturday was chosen to fill the gap of those community members who need assistance, but can’t receive it during business hours.
The organization says food boxes and dental kits will be provided to individuals and families on a first-come, first-served basis.
