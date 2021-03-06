McMaster: Mass vaccination is positive sign, but SC won’t be 100% back in the summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster said this summer will look better than last, but our state is not ready to go 100-percent back to normal.
That’s despite big vaccination events starting to take place around the state.
The governor was at Darlington Raceway on Friday where 5,400 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
McMaster and other elected officials said events like today’s give them hope.
“We’re going to have to be careful for a long time, but it will be much better than this in the summer time that’s for sure,” McMaster said.
Everyone who was vaccinated at Darlington Raceway is already scheduled for their second appointment on April 1.
