New bill aimed at who controls parking along public roads

“I fully support open roads, free beach access, and complimentary public parking on state owned right-a-ways for all SC residents and visitors to visit and enjoy all of our beautiful beaches and to be able to patronize businesses along the coast of SC. I will be removing my name as a cosponsor from House Bill 4028 as I don’t believe this bill fully supports my longstanding position. I have spoken directly with Senator Larry Grooms this morning (Saturday) and will continue my support of Senate Bill 40 and will work very hard to see that it is passed in the House.”