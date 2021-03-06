Newborn baby found dead at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The death of a newborn baby has launched a death investigation in Columbia.
The 3-week-old infant was found unresponsive around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at the Colony Apartments on W. Beltline Boulevard near Farrow Road.
The coroner’s office identified the baby as Kali Davis.
Officials are working to determine how she died.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office, Columbia Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.
SLED looks into all infant deaths that are violent, suspicious or unexpected. The agency did not say which category Kali’s death falls under.
Neighbors who spoke to WIS are upset.
“Very disappointing, very upsetting,” Ashley Copeland said. “Very sad.”
Vernon Hayes added: “I saw two or three squad cars parked right there they were just talking to each other. I didn’t know what had happened until later on that day.”
SLED hasn’t arrested anyone or announced a person of interest in the case.
WIS reached out to SLED for more details. The agency said no additional information is available as this is an active investigation.
