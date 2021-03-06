Police investigating after Bluffton shooting ends in car crash

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department says they are investigating a fatal car crash that was caused by a shooting.
Police say they were first dispatched to the area between Bluffton Parkway and Hampton Parkway late Friday night for reports of a single-vehicle collision.
When they arrived, officers say they discovered the car had been involved in a shooting and the three occupants were all between the ages of 16 and 18 years old.
One victim died at the scene and the others were transported to area hospitals.
Bluffton police say that an unknown person or persons fired at the teenagers car causing it to veer off the roadway, but it appears to be an isolated incident.
The BPD says this is an active investigation and they are seeking any help they can get to bring the shooter to justice.
“As the Bluffton community processes this tragedy, our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of this senseless act. I ensure you that our investigators are working around the clock to solve this crime,” Chief Stephenie Price said. “Please be mindful this is an active investigation and information may be subject to change as events come to light.”
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to please contact the Bluffton Police Department Crime Tip Line at 843-706-4560.
Chief Stephenie Price and Town officials will hold a media conference at the Bluffton Police Department at 3 p.m. Saturday regarding any updates to this investigation.
The Bluffton Police Department is located at 101 Progressive Street in Buckwalter Place.
