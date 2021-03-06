SC reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest test results for COVID-19 revealed 792 new confirmed cases.
DHEC also reported 137 new probable cases; 15 confirmed and six probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 449,151 confirmed cases, 75,306 probable cases, 7,711 confirmed deaths and 1,008 probable deaths.
Friday’s report tallied the results of 28,294 individual test results with a positive rate of 4.3%.
To date, the state has performed 6,120,006 COVID-19 tests.
