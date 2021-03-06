Stewart, Petit lead Bucs past Longwood in the series opener

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Dylan Stewart connected on a pair of RBI triples in support of R.J. Petit’s complete-game shutout as Charleston Southern topped Longwood in the Buccaneers’ Big South opener on Friday night, 7-0.
Stewart connected on an RBI triple that short-hopped the fence in right centerfield in the bottom of the third inning to put the Bucs on the board. He added a two-run triple down the right field line the next inning to provide Petit all the support he needed on the night.
The CSU (1-3, 1-0 Big South) ace carried a perfect game into the fifth inning and needed just 94 pitches in the complete-game effort as Petit (1-1) went the distance in his second outing of the season. Petit surrendered just four singles and pitched around two hits-batsmen on the way to his first collegiate shutout.
Houston Parker added a 2-for-4 outing at the plate with a double and two RBI, while Tyrell Brewer added two runs scored and a stolen base. Christian Maggio and Reid Hardwick also added their first doubles of the season.
Dominick D’Ercole (1-2) suffered the loss for the Lancers (4-5, 0-1 Big South) as the freshman right-hander surrendered six runs on nine hits in the contest. Sean Gibbons, Nick Paasch, and Zane Eggleston added relief appearances in the loss.
How They Scored
- Dylan Stewart tripled to right centerfield in the bottom of the third inning scoring Reid Hardwick on the play for the Bucs’ first run of the game.
- Stewart came around to score two pitches later on a wild pitch to put the Bucs ahead 2-0 in the third.
- Stewart’s second triple of the game, this one down the right field line, scored MJ Sasapan and Cole Aldrich on the play to put the Bucs ahead 4-0 in the fourth inning.
- Houston Parker and Christian Maggio connected on back-to-back one-out doubles in the bottom of the fifth inning with Tyrell Brewer and Parker both scoring to extend the Bucs’ lead to 6-0.
- Parker added an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning with Brewer crossing the plate for the second time in the game to cap the scoring.
News & Notes
- Stewart became just the third Buccaneer to record at least two triples in a single game and the first since Jesse Cochenhour achieved the feat back in the 2000 season against CofC. Todd Carter remains the CSU single-game record-holder with three triples set against Benedict back in 1984.
- Friday night was CSU’s first shutout since the Bucs topped USC Upstate, 9-0, back on May 10, 2019, behind a complete-game performance from Jaret Bennett.
- Friday night was also CSU’s first complete-game effort from a CSU pitcher since Bennett picked up the 2-1 win over Kansas on February 21 last season.
- Head Coach Marc MacMillan recorded his first collegiate coaching win on Friday night at the helm of the Bucs.
- Tyrell Brewer continued his four-game hitting streak on Friday night.
Up Next
Charleston Southern and Longwood will close out the weekend series tomorrow afternoon at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark with first pitch in game one set for noon. Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+.