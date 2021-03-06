Three SC State players earn All-MEAC honors

NORFOLK, Va., ---Three Bulldogs earned 2020-21 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) postseason honors the league announced. All awards were voted on by the conference’s head men’s basketball coaches and sports information directors.
Sophomore guard Rahsaan Edwards was named All-MEAC Third Team, while freshman Jemal Davis and Themus Fulks was named to the MEAC All-Rookie Team.
“Congratulations to all of our guys who earned MEAC Honors,” said head coach Murray Garvin. “It is a great credit to their commitment to excellence and our coaching staff dedication to skill development throughout this turbulent season.”
Edwards leads the team in scoring with 11.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in MEAC play, while Jemal Davis chips 8.2 ppg and a team-high 7.0 rebounds. Point guard Themus Fulks controlled the tempo on the floor with 6.2 assist and 11.0 points in league play.
Garvin noted, “I am super proud for our entire program and this is proof that “The Best Has Yet to Come for Bulldog’s Men’s Basketball.”
The 2020-21 regular-season divisional champions, first team honorees and other award winners, including Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, will be recognized in pre-game presentations prior to the honorees’ first games in tournament play.
Tournament play begins Thursday, March 11, and runs through Saturday, March 13, at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.
2020-21 Men’s Basketball All-MEAC Teams
As voted on by the conference’s head men’s basketball coaches and sports information directors.
Player of the Year: Anthony Tarke, Coppin State
Rookie of the Year: Nendah Tarke, Coppin State
Defensive Player of the Year: Anthony Tarke, Coppin State
Coach of the Year: Robert McCullum, Florida A&M
First Team
Name Pos. Ht. Class School Hometown
Anthony Tarke G 6-6 r-Sr. Coppin State Gaithersburg, Md.
Troy Baxter F 6-9 Sr. Morgan State Tallahassee, Fla.
DeJuan Clayton G 6-2 r-Sr. Coppin State Bowie, Md.
C.J. Keyser G 6-3 r-Sr. North Carolina Central Baltimore, Md.
MJ Randolph G 6-4 Jr. Florida A&M Pensacola, Fla.
Second Team
Name Pos. Ht. Class School Hometown
Kameron Langley G 6-2 Sr. North Carolina A&T State High Point, N.C.
Devante Carter G 6-3 Sr. Norfolk State Newport News, Va.
De’Torrion Ware G 6-4 Jr. Morgan State Hopkinsville, Ky.
Malik Miller G 6-4 Jr. Morgan State Washington, D.C.
Myles Carter G 6-1 Sr. Delaware State Philadelphia, Pa.
Third Team
Name Pos. Ht. Class School Hometown
Koby Thomas G/F 6-6 Sr. Coppin State Philadelphia, Pa.
Pinky Wiley G 5-11 Jr. Delaware State Chesterfield, Va.
Joe Bryant Jr. G 6-1 Jr. Norfolk State Norfolk, Va.
Rashaan Edward G 6-0 So. South Carolina State Charles Town, W.Va.
Nendah Tarke G 6-4 Fr. Coppin State Gaithersburg, Md.
All-Rookie Team
Name Pos. Ht. Class School Hometown
Nendah Tarke G 6-4 Fr. Coppin State Gaithersburg, Md.
Kenan Sarvan F 6-10 r-Fr. Coppin State Heeze, Netherlands
Jalen Speer G 6-1 Fr. Florida A&M Gainesville, Fla.
Themus Fulks G 6-1 Fr. South Carolina State Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jemal Davis F 6-9 Fr. South Carolina State U.S. Virgin Islands
All-Defensive Team
Name Pos. Ht. Class School Hometown
Anthony Tarke G 6-6 r-Sr. Coppin State Gaithersburg, Md.
Kameron Langley G 6-2 Sr. North Carolina A&T State High Point, N.C.
Malik Miller G 6-4 Jr. Morgan State Washington, D.C.
MJ Randolph G 6-4 Jr. Florida A&M Pensacola, Fla.
Troy Baxter F 6-9 Sr. Morgan State Tallahassee, Fla.